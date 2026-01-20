Sudan: Aid arrives in Port Sudan as war rages on

As the war in Sudan rages on, the humanitarian situation on the ground is becoming increasingly dire.

Desperately-needed aid containing food supplies, sent by a Turkish-Qatari initiative, has arrived in Port Sudan.

Abdullah Rashid Al-Muhannadi, chargé d'affaires of the embassy of Qatar in Port Sudan, said, "2428 tons of humanitarian aid, containing food supplies and shelter materials [were shippped]. It is a Turkish-Qatari cooperation, and this is the first cargo ship to reach Port Sudan."

The war broke out in 2023 between the Sudanese army and paramilitary rapid support forces Since then, many residents have been displaced.

Salwa Adam Buniya, commissioner for the humanitarian aid in Sudan, said, "there are now 145,000 displaced families to El Obeid (capital of the North Kordofan state). This is an accurant estimation. Regarding the state of White Nile, 15,000 people were displaced and the numbers are still increasing as displacement continues. It is not possible to know the exact number of displaced people because the situation is still ongoing."

The fighting has triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.