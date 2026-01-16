UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues his visit to Sudan

Sudan
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk continued his visit to war-ravaged Sudan on Thursday, as he met with civil society representatives and NGOs in the capital of the Northern State, Dongola.
Türk met with over 50 representatives for a meeting on "the challenges faced by and the needs of the people displaced by grave violence in Darfur and Kordofan regions," the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.
"What they are telling me is about the horrible plight that many people, many survivors of this horrific war, are going through every day,” Türk said of the meeting.
"There needs to be an all-out effort, both within Sudan and by the international community, to help them to facilitate their work so that they can provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance that is required under the circumstances,” he said of the civil society representatives and NGOs.
On Thursday, Türk also met with the Governor of the state Lt. Gen. Abdel-Rahman Abdel-Hamid.
Beginning his visit on Wednesday, Türk's last official visit to Sudan was in November 2022.
