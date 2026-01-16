Uganda: tensions between police and protesters as Museveni leads polls

Police in the Ugandan capital of Kampala lobbed tear gas at protesters and put out fires lit after the Ugandan electoral commission announced early results showing incumbent president Yoweri Museveni leading a presidential ballot.

Footage showed people running down the streets and clouds of tear gas rising in the distance.

Police meanwhile was seen throwing water on a fire burning on the side of a road. Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has an early lead in a tense presidential election. The election has been marred by an internet shutdown, voting delays, and opposition claims of ballot stuffing.

Provisional results show Museveni with over 70% of the vote. His main challenger, Bobi Wine, has 19%.

Wine, a musician-turned-politician, has faced heavy security and alleged harassment. He claims his polling agents were abducted.

Museveni, in power for 40 years, seeks to extend his rule.

Uganda has not seen a peaceful transfer of power since independence from British colonial rule in 1962.