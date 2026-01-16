Deadly floods sweep Southern Africa as authorities warn of more heavy rains

Torrential rains and devastating floods have killed dozens of people across southern Africa, with authorities warning that more severe weather is still to come. Mozambique has been hardest hit, where officials say at least 103 people have died due to drowning, lightning strikes, collapsing infrastructure, and outbreaks of cholera following unusually heavy rains.

In neighboring South Africa, at least 19 deaths have been reported in northern provinces. Floodwaters forced the dramatic helicopter evacuation of tourists and staff from camps inside the Kruger National Park, which remains closed as washed-out roads and bridges cut off access.

Zimbabwe has also been badly affected, with 70 deaths, dozens injured, and more than 1,000 homes destroyed since the start of the year. Schools, roads, and bridges have collapsed under the pressure of rising waters.

Flooding has spread beyond the mainland, impacting Madagascar, where 11 people have died, as well as Malawi and Zambia. US forecasters warn that flooding is expected or ongoing in at least seven countries, likely linked to the La Niña weather pattern, which brings intense rainfall to the region.