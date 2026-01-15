Polls open in Uganda amid internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term

Voting began Thursday in Uganda’s presidential election despite a days-long internet shutdown that has been criticised as an anti-democratic tactic in a country where the president has held office since 1986.

Crowds gathered and long lines formed in some areas as polling station openings were delayed and voting materials were seen being delivered after the scheduled 7 am opening time.

President Yoweri Museveni, 81, faces seven other candidates, including Robert Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-politician best known as Bobi Wine, who is calling for political change.

Billboards of Uganda President and National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni are seen in Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. Samson Otieno/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved

The East African country of roughly 45 million people has 21.6 million registered voters.

Polls are expected to close at 4 pm Thursday, according to the electoral commission. Results are constitutionally required to be announced in 48 hours.

Impatient crowds gathered outside polling stations expressing concerns over the delays Thursday morning.

At a polling station in the capital, Kampala, voter Juma Katongole said he had so far been unable to vote since the biometric voting machines were not working.

"As a voter I am frustrated because I came here to vote, but now I think I am losing confidence in voting because I found that the machines are not working, and they assured us that no one will vote without passing through the biometrics," he said.

Internet blackout

There have been concerns about transparency, the possibility of hereditary rule, military interference and opposition strategies to prevent vote tampering at polling stations.

Uganda's internet was shut down Tuesday by the government communications agency, which cited misinformation, electoral fraud and incitement of violence. The shutdown has affected the public and disrupted critical sectors such as banking.

There has been heavy security leading up to voting, including military units deployed on the streets this week.

Uganda security forces patrol a street ahead of the general election in Kampala, Uganda, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. Brian Inganga/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved

Amnesty International said security forces are engaging in a “brutal campaign of repression,” citing a November 28 opposition rally in eastern Uganda where the military blocked exits and opened fire on supporters, killing one person.

Museveni urged voters to come out in large numbers during his final rally Tuesday.

“You go and vote, anybody who tries to interfere with your freedom will be crushed. I am telling you this. We are ready to put an end to this indiscipline,” he said.

A supporter of Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, holds onto a campaign poster in Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 Hajarah Nalwadda/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved

The national electoral commission chairperson, Simon Byabakama, urged tolerance among Ugandans as they vote.

Authorities also suspended the activities of several civic groups during the campaign season. That Group, a prominent media watchdog, closed its office Wednesday after the interior ministry alleged in a letter that the group was involved in activities “prejudicial to the security and laws of Uganda.”

Veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, remains in prison after he was charged with treason in February 2025.