Uganda: Civil society under strain - who watches the vote?

Few days to Ugandas presidential polls on 15 January 2026, the usual buzz of campaigning and civic debate is being overshadowed , not only by the internet shutdown which is making waves , but by the suspension of key human rights and civil society organisations that normally monitor the vote.

According to the Human Rights Watch, Ugandas National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations on January 12 orderedat least 10 nongovernmental organizations to immediately cease their operations indefinitely. The suspended organizations include human rights, media, and election monitoring organizations.

The suspension has sparked concern among opposition leaders, international observers, and ordinary Ugandans alike. Critics argue that silencing watchdogs at the eleventh hour reduces transparency and increases the risk of electoral malpractice, particularly in a race dominated by President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking a seventh term after more than 40 years in power.

For ordinary Ugandans, the impact is immediate. Many rely on these organisations to navigate the election process, verify polling station arrangements, and report irregularities. Without their oversight, voters are left with fewer independent sources of information , at the same time that tensions on the streets and in Kampala’s public spaces are rising.

The crackdown also raises broader questions about civic space and democracy in Uganda. International bodies, including the UN, have warned that such measures create a “repressive climate” that undermines citizens’ right to engage freely in the political process.

Yet, amid these challenges, some activists are finding ways to adapt. Local networks are sharing information discreetly, and citizens are using word-of-mouth channels to report concerns. However, the stakes are high: in a country where the ruling party wields deep influence, the absence of watchdogs can tip the balance between a contested vote and a largely managed outcome.

As the nation approaches election day, one question remains: can voters trust the process when those tasked with holding it accountable are being silenced? The answer may not only define this election, but shape Uganda’s democratic path for years to come.