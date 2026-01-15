Museveni votes as Uganda election unfolds amid delays and crackdown

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has cast his ballot as the country votes in a tense election that could extend his rule into a fifth decade. The 81-year-old leader, in power for 40 years, is widely expected to secure a seventh term, backed by firm control of state institutions and the security forces.

Voting on Thursday was marred by delays across parts of the capital Kampala and nearby Jinja, with malfunctioning biometric machines and missing ballot boxes leaving some polling stations unopened hours after the official start. Opposition leaders accused authorities of deliberately slowing the process, a claim the government denies, saying technical issues forced a switch to manual verification in affected areas.

The election is taking place under an internet blackout imposed earlier this week and a heavy police presence. Museveni faces his strongest challenge from opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, who has warned of mass protests if the vote is rigged. Hundreds of his supporters have been arrested in the run-up to polling day, drawing concern from the United Nations and rights groups.

Despite the tension, Museveni retains support among voters who credit him with restoring stability and economic growth. Security forces remain on high alert as Ugandans await results that could shape the country’s political future.