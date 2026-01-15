Can Uganda leverage oil to turn around economy? [Business Africa]

For years, Uganda’s economy has run on coffee and gold. Now, Kampala is betting everything on a new, high-stakes future: oil.

With exports potentially starting as soon as October, the promise of nearly $2 billion a year is on the horizon.

But can the nation avoid the dreaded "resource curse" that has plagued others?

Winfred Ngabiirwe, a campaigner for accountability and compliance in the oil and gas sector joins the show to share crucial insights on how Uganda can ensure oil wealth truly powers a lasting future for its people.

Copper: Zambia approves China's Yuan for payment of taxes

In a landmark move, Zambia has become the first in Africa to approve China's Yuan for paying mining taxes.

We break down what this means for shifting global trade alliances, and the slow but steady move away from the dollar.

Trade: Suez canal struggles as commercial shipping skips Red Sea

The Houthi attacks have stopped, but the Red Sea has not recovered.

With shipping traffic through Egypt's vital Suez Canal still down by roughly 60%, we explore why shippers are staying away and what this prolonged detour means for global trade—and for Egypt's economy.