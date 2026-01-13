Gunmen attack three industrial sites in western Mali, kidnap civilians

Gunmen attacked three industrial sites and kidnapped civilians in western Mali over the weekend, local sources told AFP on Monday, as jihadists seek to disrupt the economy.

Fighters from the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda affiliate, have imposed a fuel blockade and targeted industrial and mining sites in recent months in this landlocked West African country.

Sunday’s attack on three plants in the Kayes region caused “enormous” damage, a Malian security source told AFP. “After the economic blockade, the terrorists want to shut down the factories,” the source said, adding that the government had sent reinforcements to the area.

Ibrahima Diawara, CEO of a plant that produces calcium carbonate, lime and plaster near the town of Bafoulabe, said his site had su_ffered “considerable damage_.” “Two other plants in the same area were also attacked and set on fire,” he told AFP.

“Nearly 160 terrorists riding motorbikes took part in the attacks,” reported Wamaps, a group of West African journalists specializing in security news in the Sahel, on X. According to Wamaps, three people were kidnapped in the attacks, while an elected official from the Kayes region put the number at four civilians.

The Kayes official added that “the jihadists had already attacked these sites a few months ago.” By Monday afternoon, no group had claimed responsibility for the weekend attacks or abductions.

In June, JNIM had threatened to attack industries and foreign companies doing business with the Malian state without “its authorization.” Since then, numerous industrial sites have been attacked and several civilians, mostly foreigners, have been kidnapped, mainly in the west of the country.

These kidnappings have enabled the jihadists to finance their activities through ransom payments. JNIM has also imposed a fuel blockade since September.

At the height of the crisis, in October and November, Bamako experienced major fuel shortages, paralyzing the capital’s economy and leading to power cuts.