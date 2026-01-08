Nigeria: Ex-justice minister Abubakar Malami granted bail in money laundering case

Nigeria’s Federal High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former justice minister and attorney general Abubakar Malami ahead of his money laundering trial.

Malami served as the top law officer under former President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2023.

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accuse him, his son and his wife Hajia Asabe Bashir of stealing and laundering public funds worth 8.7 billion naira, or about $6 million.

Malami was charged with 16 counts of money laundering last month and was held in prison in Abuja since December 30. He has denied all charges.

Judge Emeka Nwite based his bail decision on whether the defendants would "make themselves available for trial and refrain from interfering with witnesses," the Premium Times reported.

He ruled that he was minded to grant the defendants "bail in the interest of justice" and set bail at 500 million naira, or about $350 000, for each of the three defendants.

Malami, his son and his wife must also surrender their travel documents and cannot travel outside of Nigeria without the approval of the court.

Judge Emeka Nwite also adjourned Malami's trial to February 17.