Mali, Burkina Faso ban US citizens in retaliation for Trump travel ban

Mali
Mali and Burkina Faso say they’re shutting their doors to US citizens, a direct response to President Donald Trump’s decision to ban travelers from their countries.
The announcements came late Tuesday, with both governments invoking reciprocity after the US expanded travel restrictions on December 16 to 20 additional nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.
Mali’s foreign ministry said American nationals will now face the same conditions imposed on Malian citizens, effective immediately. Burkina Faso’s foreign minister echoed that stance in a separate statement.
The move highlights worsening relations between Washington and West Africa’s military-led governments, which have broken away from the regional bloc ECOWAS.
The White House cited ongoing attacks by armed groups as a key reason for the ban, violence both juntas say they are still struggling to contain.
