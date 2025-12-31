AFCON 2025: Group F battles intensify as qualification beckons

The final round of Group F matches at the Africa Cup of Nations is shaping up to be decisive, with qualification, momentum and pride all at stake.

Already assured of a place in the knockout stage, Côte d’Ivoire are targeting top spot when they face Gabon. After two demanding fixtures, including a hard-fought draw against Cameroon, forward Oumar Diakité says the Elephants are managing their energy carefully. He says the focus is on preparing calmly and giving their best to finish the group on top, as the three-time African champions look to assert their authority.

Attention is also firmly on Cameroon’s clash with Mozambique, a match that could determine who progresses. Cameroon forward Danny Namaso says he has now fully adapted to life in the national team and insists the objective remains unchanged — to win and give Cameroonians something to celebrate.

Head coach David Pagou says his side is refusing to be distracted by permutations. “I don’t make any calculations,” he said, stressing that Cameroon are fully focused on the next match and on making life difficult for Mozambique.

The Mambas arrive full of belief after claiming their first-ever AFCON victory. Coach Chiquinho Conde says resilience and commitment will be key as Mozambique chase a historic place in the last 16.

With qualification still on the line, Group F promises a tense and dramatic conclusion.