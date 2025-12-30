Welcome to Africanews

Zelenskyy says claim Ukraine attacked Putin residence 'another Russian lie'

President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. Dec. 28, 2025  
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ukraine

President Zelenskyy has rejected claims that Ukraine attacked Russian President Putin's residence with long-range drones, calling it "another Russian lie."

The Kremlin claimed that Kyiv launched the assault on Sunday, soon after Zelenskyy met with President Trump to discuss ongoing peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Monday repeated the claim to reporters as he took questions alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. Trump said he'd heard about the alleged attack from the Russian leader.

"You know what told me about it? President Putin told me about it. Early in the morning he said he was attacked. That's no good. It's no good. It's a delicate period of time, but this is not the right time. It's one thing to be offensive, because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that. And I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it."

Zelenskyy said Moscow is trying to derail peace efforts and justify further attacks on Kyiv.

At his meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday, Trump claimed that a deal to end the war was “95 percent done,” but analysts say Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on fundamental issues.

Netanyahu was in Florida for talks ahead of the second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

