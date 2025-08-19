Security guarantees for Ukraine take center stage in Washington talks

Security guarantees for Ukraine dominated high-level talks at the White House, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Donald Trump and European leaders.

Zelenskyy said the discussions marked a “big step forward,” stressing the importance of U.S. involvement in coordinating and participating in future guarantees. “This is a key topic, as a start of ending the war,” he noted, adding that the talks showed real political will.

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed that view, saying “we all have one thing in common — we want peace,” and welcomed what he described as a clearer U.S. commitment to working on the framework.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underlined progress as well, confirming that 30 countries already engaged in security guarantees would now coordinate with Washington. “We have already commissioned our teams to do the detailed further work on that,” he said.

The meeting, held against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing war, was framed as a turning point. While challenges remain — including whether Kyiv will cede territory — leaders left Washington with what they called a renewed sense of unity and momentum toward peace.

