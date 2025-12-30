Welcome to Africanews

Abdolnasser Hemmati reappointed as Central Bank of Iran governor

Iranian Finance Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati, left, sits during an open session of parliament for his impeachment, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 2, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reappointed Abdolnasser Hemmati reappointed as Central Bank of Iran governor.

In a post on X, the deputy for communications and information of the presidential office stated, 'With the opinion and decision of the president, Abdolnasser Hemmati will become the governor of the Central Bank.''

Hemmati previously held the role from July 2018 to August 2021, steering the institution through US sanctions and currency depreciation.

His reappointment comes after denials of resignation reports concerning outgoing governor Mohamed Reza Farzin.

The position of governor involves managing monetary policy, amid currency fluctuations and cost of living concerns impacting Iranian households.

Hemmati looks set to have a large hill to climb in the position, with Iran facing currency pressures, triggering protests in the capital Tehran.

