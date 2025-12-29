Guineans await election results with hopes for progress

Guineans are waiting anxiously for the outcome of the country’s first presidential election since the 2021 military coup, with expectations high that the vote could mark a turning point after years of political uncertainty.

Polls closed on Sunday following a tightly controlled election widely expected to favor junta leader General Mamadi Doumbouya, who led the coup that removed former president Alpha Condé and has overseen a four-year political transition. For many voters, the priority is less about personalities and more about development and stability.

“I want him to develop Guinea, because we can’t choose someone who cannot move our country forward,” said voter Mafoudia Camara. “But I hope that my candidate will move Guinea forward.”

The election was held under a new constitution that allows military leaders to run for office and extends presidential terms from five to seven years. Only nine candidates were approved, with several prominent opposition figures barred or living in exile. Some opposition parties boycotted the vote, citing concerns over transparency, contributing to low turnout in parts of the country.

Still, voters who cast ballots say they are looking ahead. “After the election, what I will say is that I hope the party that wins will help us evolve the country so that our country can move forward,” said Mohamed Soumah.

Despite Guinea’s vast natural resources, including bauxite and iron ore, more than half of its population faces poverty and food insecurity. As provisional results are expected within 48 hours, many Guineans say their hope is simple: that whoever wins will finally deliver economic progress and lasting stability.