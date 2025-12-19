Nigeria reopens 47 unity schools after security beef-up

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reopened all 47 Federal Unity Schools that were closed last month amid rising insecurity and a spate of mass abductions targeting students in several states.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Education, academic activities have now fully resumed at the affected campuses after authorities strengthened security measures within and around the schools.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, students have returned safely to their schools, with many completing their December academic programmes and others finishing examinations.

The government reassured parents, guardians, and the public that student safety, welfare, and well-being remain a top priority, and that it is working closely with security agencies to maintain stability and restore normalcy in educational environments nationwide.

Officials emphasised that reopening the schools reflects the administration’s determination to uphold every child’s right to education in a safe and secure setting, and to prevent further disruptions to the academic calendar.

The closures followed a series of attacks in northern states, including mass kidnappings of pupils and teachers that had prompted nationwide concern and earlier school shutdowns in November.

As students return to classrooms, the government says it remains committed to human capital development and ensuring that education continues uninterrupted, despite ongoing security challenges.