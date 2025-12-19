Welcome to Africanews

Egypt's Prime Minister Madbouly meets Lebanese President Aoun

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, left, gives a statement Dec. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)   -  
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday, underscoring Cairo’s commitment to Lebanon’s security and stability amid regional tensions.

Egypt is doing all it can to prevent further escalation between Lebanon and Israel amid tension between the two neighbors over the disarmament process of the militant Hezbollah group, the country’s prime minister said Friday during a visit to the Lebanese capital.

Egypt, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, has been working for months to deescalate the regional tensions and Madbouly’s visit to Beirut comes after similar trips to the small Arab nation by Egypt’s foreign minister and intelligence chief.

Madbouly’s visit also focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing pressing regional developments.

His meetings in Beirut came as the committee monitoring the enforcement of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that halted the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah a year ago held another meeting Friday.

