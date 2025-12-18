Uganda’s export earnings nearly double in October on coffee and gold sales

Uganda
Uganda’s export earnings surged in October, nearly doubling to $1.5 billion compared with the same month last year, driven by strong receipts from key commodities, official data shows.
Coffee, the country’s cornerstone export and a major source of foreign exchange, benefitted from elevated global prices, helping bolster overall export performance. As Africa’s top coffee exporter in 2025, Uganda earned a record $2.4 billion from coffee exports over the year to October, with volumes climbing sharply and Europe remaining the principal market.
Gold exports also played a significant role in the October rebound. Earnings from gold shipments more than tripled year-on-year to approximately $965 million, reflecting both higher volumes and buoyant global prices.
The combined strength of coffee and gold has provided a timely boost to Uganda’s external earnings, helping to support foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the shilling amid broader economic pressures.
