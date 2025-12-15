DR Congo: is Katanga the next target for M23 rebels?

Following the takeover of Uvira by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, is the financial and strategic hub Katanga next? Africanews spoke to political scientist Christian Moleka Kibamgu about what the rebels might do next.

After the fall of Uvira, questions are mounting about a possible advance by AFC-M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Analysts say the rebels now have a number of options, including an advance south towards Katanga, a region considered vital to Kinshasa's economy and strategy.

Political scientist Christian Moleka Kibamgu spoke to Africanews to discuss what might happen next:

"After Uvira, the M23 has three options: either leave Walikale and head towards Maniema and Kindu, or go north towards Kisangani, or go south towards Katanga. And I believe that the most likely scenario is that they will head south towards Katanga. Because they are in Uvira, they are on Lake Tanganyika, which also opens up to Kalemie and Tanganyika. But they can also descend towards Katanga from the mountains of the Mitambwe plateau.

"Katanga is strategically important because it is Kinshasa's financial stronghold, including for the rebellion if they were to take control of the province. But they could also find a kind of political support base there, given the hostility of some Katangan leaders towards the Kinshasa regime. And today there are also far too many community tensions. So Katanga could be a much more favorable ally for the rebels than moving towards Kisangani."