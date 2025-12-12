Thousands of Congolese flee to Burundi amid renewed M23 violence

Thousands of new Congolese refugees continue to cross the border into neighbouring Burundi to escape fighting in eastern Congo.

It comes after more than 400 civilians have been killed since the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group escalated its offensive in the South Kivu province, regional officials said.

At the makeshift camp in Kansega in western Burundi, refugees described living conditions as deplorable, saying they have no water, no toilets, and no shelter.

Stripped of everything, these people told The Associated Press they endured extreme hardships before arriving in Burundi.

"We ask (Rwandan President Paul) Kagame to have a human heart. If he tells us to go back, we can. That's what we're asking of him. Pity us," said Congolese refugee Nayonde Mbilize.

Local U.N. partners report that more than 200,000 people have been displaced across the province since Dec. 2, with more than 70 killed.

More camps are expected to be established by the U.N. refugee agency to deal with the influx.

Civilians who have crossed into Burundi and local populations are not completely out of range of artillery fire, as reports have indicated that shells have fallen in the town of Rugombo on the Burundian side of the border, raising concerns that the conflict could spill over into Burundian territory.

M23's latest offensive comes despite a U.S.-mediated peace agreement signed last week by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents in Washington.

The accord didn't include the rebel group, which is negotiating separately with Congo and agreed earlier this year to a ceasefire that both sides accuse the other of violating.

However, it obliges Rwanda to halt support for armed groups and work to end hostilities.

More than 100 armed groups are vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo near the border with Rwanda, most prominently M23.

The conflict has created one of the world's most significant humanitarian crises, with more than 7 million people displaced, according to the U.N. agency for refugees.