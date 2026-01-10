United Nations says more than 50 Congolese refugees have died in Burundi

Burundi
The United Nations says that at least 53 people who fled ongoing fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have died in neighbouring Burundi.
Its refugee agency on Friday said 25 Congolese passed away due to a cholera outbreak, while six others died from anaemia and other complications related to malnutrition.
The UN says it is working with the local authorities and other partners in a bid to find out what happened in the other cases.
More than 100,000 people have sought refuge in Burundi since December when fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the border town of Uvira.
They face particularly dire conditions, with limited access to food and water, while many are living in makeshift shelters offering little protection from the weather.
About half of those displaced are reportedly children under the age of 18.
The UN refugee agency says children and women — including pregnant women — are among the most vulnerable.
Severe overcrowding has also heightened the risk of cholera, measles, and malaria.
