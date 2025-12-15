Fear and uncertainty grip Uvira after M23 seizes strategic city

Traces of war line the road to Uvira, the scene of the latest clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese army in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Along the route, villagers describe harrowing scenes as fighting intensified. Samuel Masikitiko, a resident of Luvungi, about 70 kilometers north of Uvira, said civilians were caught in deadly crossfire as they tried to escape.

“There were many deaths. I personally saw a motorcycle driver who was in front of me in Luberizi. A bomb fell in front of him as people were fleeing, and people died with him. Almost nine people died in Sange too,” Masikitiko said. “People died as a result of bombs that we didn’t know whether they came from the enemy or the FARDC.”

The Associated Press gained rare access to Uvira, Congo’s last major government stronghold in South Kivu after the provincial capital, Bukavu, fell to the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in February. Control of Uvira enables the group to consolidate a broad corridor of influence across eastern Congo.

A climate of fear hangs over the strategic city days after it fell to the rebels, despite a U.S.-mediated peace agreement signed last week by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents in Washington.

Residents describe widespread panic as fighting erupted. “Many people were afraid. There was a lot of gunfire,” said Alvin Safari, a resident of Uvira. “Some fled, others died, but we thank God that we are alive.”

On Saturday, Uvira remained largely deserted. Streets were silent, with no traffic apart from military jeeps. Banks were closed and most residents had not returned to work. Armed M23 fighters patrolled the streets, and no one ventured out after sunset.

Some residents chose to stay behind, despite the uncertainty. Esther Maria, a resident of Uvira, said daily life has yet to resume.

“Some people left town, but we stayed,” she said. “Even though things aren’t back to normal yet, we haven’t resumed our usual activities because there’s no money coming in. We spent two days at home, nobody was working, but we’re in good health.”

M23 said it took control of Uvira earlier this week following a rapid offensive since the start of the month. Regional officials say more than 400 people have been killed and around 200,000 displaced.

The latest offensive comes despite the U.S.-brokered peace deal, which did not include M23. While Rwanda has agreed to halt support for armed groups and help end hostilities, both Congo and the rebels accuse each other of violating earlier ceasefire agreements.

The rebels’ advance has pushed the conflict closer to neighboring Burundi, raising fears of a wider regional escalation. On Friday, the United States accused Rwanda of violating the peace accord by backing a renewed rebel offensive and warned that action would be taken against those undermining the agreement.