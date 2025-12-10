Moroccan caftan joins UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

The Moroccan caftan has officially joined UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, marking a significant milestone for the recognition of Moroccan craftsmanship.

The decision was made on Wednesday during a meeting of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in India.

Morocco submitted the caftan’s UNESCO candidacy earlier this year. The application included “important elements highlighting the richness and development of the intangible cultural heritage associated with the caftan,” Morocco's culture ministry said in a statement on X.

More than just an elegant tunic, the garment has become a national symbol of identity, craftsmanship, and cultural pride in the country.

The traditional attire is worn during important social and religious events. It has evolved through more than eight centuries and is now celebrated by even the most prestigious fashion houses.

The Moroccan culture ministry said the caftan “embodies an exceptional technical and aesthetic heritage.”

The ministry also thanked Moroccan artisans and civil society for their support of the country's cultural legacy.

In Moroccan media, UNESCO’s decision was also seen as a victory over Algeria.

The caftan was a source of dispute between the two neighbours, with Algeria attempting to claim credit for the garment's creation.

With this new achievement, Morocco also hopes to protect the caftan from cultural appropriation.