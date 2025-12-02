Saffron harvesting flourishes in Morocco's rural Ikniouen commune

Morocco
In Morocco’s Ikniouen commune, saffron cultivation has flourished in recent years, providing local farmers with a lucrative activity.
Saffron has replaced other crops that were merely subsistence farming.
Growing this “red gold” has proved a reliable source of job opportunities and local development in this rural area of the eastern Tinghir Province, especially for women.
“In the morning, we pick the saffron. By around eleven, we finish and take it home. We separate it, clean it, and put it in the oven so it dries. That’s it — then we put it in jars and label it," one woman explained.
Saffron harvesting began in the Ikniouen area a decade ago and has gained popularity after achieving success in both quantity and quality, thanks to the region's suitable climate, rich groundwater, and favourable soil.
The spice is most often cultivated in Taliouine in Taroudant Province. Known as Morocco's saffron capital, the region around the town is responsible for 90% of the country's production.
Morocco is among the world’s top producers of saffron, alongside countries like Spain and Greece but far behind saffron master Iran.
