Morocco expects bumper olive harvest after years of drought

At this time of the year, Morocco’s north-eastern Driouch province comes alive to the colours, sights, and smells of the olive harvest.

Groves are a hive of activity as farmers gather the fruit, a cornerstone of the country’s culture and cuisine.

And this season looks like it has been a bumper one after years of drought, good news for farmers in Driouch as their olives fetch a good price because of their high quality.

The Moroccan Olive Production Federation says it expects olive output to top 2 million tonnes, more than twice the amount of the previous year.

Increased olive oil production to about 200,000 tonnes, will see prices go down in a welcome relief for consumers.

Olives are a cornerstone of Moroccan agriculture and improved weather has allowed trees to bear fruit after years of dormancy.

But the harvest season is not just an agricultural event. It is also a time of community and tradition.

Families and neighbours work together to pick the olives by hand, ensuring the fruit remains intact for the production of high-quality olive oil.

From the first green olives to the last ripe fruits, the season celebrates both the land and the traditions that have been passed down through generations.

It also boosts the local economy, supporting small farmers and local cooperatives that turn olives into premium oil and other products.