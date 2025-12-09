South African journalist out on bail for Russia fighter recruitment charge

A South African radio presenter and four other accused were granted bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, was arrested with four men after a tipoff.

Authorities said three men were detained while trying to board a flight to Russia via the UAE.

Another person is believed to have already traveled to Russia.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority the State did not oppose their bail.

"We sat and consulted with the investigating officer, we were informed that we do not have grounds to oppose," said Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson on Monday.

Separately, police are investigating Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, for allegedly tricking 17 men into fighting as mercenaries for Russia.

It is illegal in South Africa to fight for another country's army without permission from the government.

The five suspects arrested in South Africa have been in custody since last week.

The case has been postponed to 10 February 2026 for further investigations.