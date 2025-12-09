Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South African journalist out on bail for Russia fighter recruitment charge

Soldiers patrol an area around an office for recruitment for contract service in the Russian armed forces in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Russia-Africa Summit

A South African radio presenter and four other accused were granted bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, was arrested with four men after a tipoff.

Authorities said three men were detained while trying to board a flight to Russia via the UAE.

Another person is believed to have already traveled to Russia.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority the State did not oppose their bail.

"We sat and consulted with the investigating officer, we were informed that we do not have grounds to oppose," said Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson on Monday.

Separately, police are investigating Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, for allegedly tricking 17 men into fighting as mercenaries for Russia.

It is illegal in South Africa to fight for another country's army without permission from the government.

The five suspects arrested in South Africa have been in custody since last week.

The case has been postponed to 10 February 2026 for further investigations.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..