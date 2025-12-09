South African journalist out on bail for Russia fighter recruitment charge

Russia-Africa Summit
A South African radio presenter and four other accused were granted bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, was arrested with four men after a tipoff.
Authorities said three men were detained while trying to board a flight to Russia via the UAE.
Another person is believed to have already traveled to Russia.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority the State did not oppose their bail.
"We sat and consulted with the investigating officer, we were informed that we do not have grounds to oppose," said Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson on Monday.
Separately, police are investigating Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, for allegedly tricking 17 men into fighting as mercenaries for Russia.
It is illegal in South Africa to fight for another country's army without permission from the government.
The five suspects arrested in South Africa have been in custody since last week.
The case has been postponed to 10 February 2026 for further investigations.
01:00
New Russian drone strikes hit Ukraine's Sumy region, residents evacuated amid fires
00:02
Putin hosts Kushner and US envoy in Kremlin talks on Ukraine peace
01:00
Russian strikes on Kyiv leave at least six dead and dozens injured
01:00
Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv kill four and injure dozens
01:17
South Africa probes Zuma's daughter over Russia mercenary links
01:14
Putin signals tentative openness to US Ukraine peace plan