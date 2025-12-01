Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Congolese Nobel Laureate Denis Mukwege says Kinshasa-M23 peace deal 'illegitimate'

Congolese opposition presidential candidate and Nobel peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege greets well-wishers as he arrives for a rally in Goma, DRC, Dec 2, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Congolese Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Denis Mukwege has denounced the ongoing peace process between Kinshasa and M23 rebels aimed at ending the fighting in eastern DRC.

In a statement released over the weekend, Mukwege called the Washington- and Doha-led initiative “illegitimate, precarious and incapable of guaranteeing lasting peace.”

Mukwege pointed to what he called the “predatory dynamics” of foreign actors looking to get their hands on the region’s vast mineral resources.

He said the deal neglects the root causes and regional dynamics of the conflict and instead serves foreign geo-strategic interests. He also claimed that the people of North and South Kivu have been excluded from the negotiations and are still “deprived of their fundamental rights.”

Mukwege criticised the peace process currently underway as lacking transparency, guarantees or a clear timetable. He said any lack of rigour in the agreement would allow for selective enforcement and create uncertainty on the ground.

To be able to ensure lasting peace, Mukwege says, any agreement must include affected communities in discussions and put their rights ahead of foreign and economic interests.

DRC opposition leaders have called on President Félix Tshisekedi to make the agreement public before signing it and warned against agreeing to anything “that would undermine the sovereignty of the DRC.”

Mukwege was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his work to end sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..