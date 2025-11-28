Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Uganda: Police disrupt Bobi Wine's election campaigns

Bobi Wine. Ugandan lawmaker, pop star, and government critic known as Bobi Wine, poses next to a mural of himself during a visit to an activists' arts center in Nairobi, Kenya   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Bobi Wine

Police fired water cannon and tear gas as Uganda's main opposition presidential election candidate campaigned in the central district on Thursday, November 27.

Local media reported that supporters of National Unity Platform candidate Bobi Wine had gathered along roadsides to greet his campaign's arrival in Kayunga, some 75 kilometres northeast of the capital, Kampala.

News footage showed Wine addressing police directly from atop a vehicle:

You, police officer, what you're doing is illegal. I am a presidential candidate and I am supposed to be talking to the people. Why do you shoot bullets at the audience? He asked.

January's polls include elections for the country's president, parliament, and local government. Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, has been cleared by the country's electoral commission to run for another term.

The NUP and Bobi Wine have mobilised supporters nationwide in a mass campaign, characterising the elections as a chance for significant change.

Wine, originally named Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, entered politics after a successful career as a musician, which has been credited with helping build the support of younger voters.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..