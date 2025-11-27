Authorities to open investigation into the fire as death toll rises to 55

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee on Thursday said a full investigation would be carried out into a deadly blaze in several high-rise towers, as emergency services fought to control the fire for a second day.

Thick smoke still poured out of the Wang Fuk Court complex in Tai Po district, a northern suburb near the border with the mainland, on Thursday morning.

"The Police Force and the Fire Services Department have established a special task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation," Lee told reporters in the early hours of Thursday in Hong Kong.

At the time of the briefing, there were 36 confirmed casualties, but the death toll has since risen to 44.

The fire that began Wednesday afternoon spread across seven of the eight buildings; four towers were under control by morning, according to the city's fire services.

One firefighter was among the 44 people confirmed dead, officials said.

At least 62 people were injured, many suffering from burns and inhalation injuries.

Rescues were continuing, but an updated figure wasn't available as of midmorning Thursday.b Thisis the

Three men, the directors and an engineering consultant of a construction company, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.