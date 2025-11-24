Welcome to Africanews

European and African leaders gather in Angola for EU-AU summit

By Rédaction Africanews

and EBU

Angola

The seventh annual European Union-African Union summit opened in Angola on Monday, under the theme ‘Promoting peace and prosperity through effective multilateralism.’

The two-day event marks 25 years of EU-AU partnership and 50 years of independence for Angola and other African nations. It is co-chaired by Angolan President, João Lourenço, and the President of the European Council, António Costa.

The EU is also represented by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the AU by H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chair of the African Union Commission.

The EU is Africa’s leading trade partner but relations have been strained by the growing influence of Russia, China and the US.

Speaking to delegates on Monday, von der Leyen said: "In a more confrontational global economy, Africa and Europe need each other more than ever before."

