More than a dozen sea-rescue organisations join forces, cutting contact with Libyan Coast Guard

A number of at-sea migrant rescue organizations have banded together to form a new fleet, cutting contact with Libyan Coast Guards.

Sea-Watch spokesperson Giulia Messmer said that over a dozen rescue organizations are taking action against what she called "crimes against humanity" committed by the coast guard among others.

“While we are rescuing people from distress to bring them to a place of safety, the Italian state as well as the European Union are complicit in these crimes against humanity through funding, training and the transfer of equipment to Libyan militias such as the so-called Libyan Coast Guard," Messmer said. "Italy is forcing rescue assets to do so while knowing that the so-called Libyan Coast Guard never brings people to a place of safety, as required by international law, but to Libya, where they face torture, slavery, sexual abuse - as established even by the United Nations - knowing that the so-called Libyan Coast Guard is shooting people in distress”

Messmer said the newly formed Justice Fleet has clear goals, including defending human rights and protecting aslyum seekers against abuse by states and different groups:

“We say enough is enough. This year, we search and rescue organizations are joining forces stronger than ever to defend human rights and maritime and international law. Our goals? To struggle together against state crimes, to strengthen solidarity networks with people trapped in Libya and to stand tall against political attacks and to defend human rights. We want to create public and legal pressure to make political change happen.”

Despite repeated calls from human rights experts for Europe to refrain from supporting Libyan forces in stopping migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, European officials remain determined to continue doing just that.

EU cooperation with Libya

Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

In the upheaval that followed, the country split, with rival administrations in the east and west backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.

In recent months, there has been an increase in migrant departures from eastern Libya to Greece, which European officials have been trying to address.

The EU has repeatedly defended its cooperation with Libya and its migration policy and blames migrant deaths on people smugglers and human traffickers who profit off their misery.

However, Messmer said EU leaders are complicit in "crimes against humanity through funding, training and the transfer of equipment to Libyan militias".

In October, human rights lawyers filed the names of some 120 European leaders - including French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel - to the International Criminal Court, also accusing them of violating the rights of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.