UN extends Libya arms embargo ship inspections

The United Nations Security Council has voted to extend the authorisation for UN member states, acting either nationally or through regional organisations, to inspect ships suspected of violating the arms embargo on Libya.

The resolution approved on Tuesday renews the permission for six months and applies to vessels located on the high seas off Libya’s coast.

The text was adopted with 13 votes in favour. Russia and China abstained.

“The adoption of this resolution sends a clear message: the international community remains committed to limiting the flow of weapons that fuel conflict and instability in Libya,” said the representative of the United Kingdom.

Before the vote, the French representative to the Council described the arms embargo as “essential” to “prevent sporadic clashes,” especially in the Tripoli region.

The French delegation co-wrote the new resolution alongside Greece. The two countries are part of the European Union’s Operation IRINI, the only Council-mandated mission to inspect vessels suspected of violating the embargo along Libya’s coast.

Greece's representative desribed Operation IRINI as “an impartial and unique instrument” and the “primary tool for maritime enforcement” of the embargo.

But several states, including Algeria and China, have criticised the operation over “insufficient transparency and effectiveness.”

China's representative urged the Council to “fully” consider the views of Libya and other relevant parties, assess Operation IRINI’s mandate and “make timely adjustments and improvements as necessary”.

The Security Council imposed the arms embargo on Libya alongside other sanctions in 2011, during the revolution that eventually ousted former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The Council first authorised vessel inspections to implement the embargo in 2016.