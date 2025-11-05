Football: Hakimi injured, Diaz apologises after heavy tackle

On Wednesday, Luis Díaz wished Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi a ‘speedy recovery’ after a tackle that injured his opponent and earned the Bayern Munich winger a red card during their Champions League match.

Díaz scored both goals in Tuesday's 2-1 win over PSG, which was Bayern's 16th consecutive victory in all competitions. But he was sent off for a reckless tackle on Hakimi just before half-time.

Hakimi's left leg appeared to be stuck when he fell and he had to be replaced. ‘It was an emotional evening. Football always reminds us that in 90 minutes, anything can happen, the best and the worst. I was sad not to be able to finish the game with my teammates, but proud of their incredible efforts,’ Díaz posted on Instagram. ‘I wish Hakimi a speedy return to the pitch.’

PSG has not yet specified how long Hakimi will be out of action. The Moroccan international played a key role in his club's 2025 Champions League title and has started all but two games across all competitions this season.

Díaz has been equally important for Bayern, scoring 10 goals in his first 16 games for the German champions. He will miss the Champions League match against Arsenal on 26 November due to his red card.