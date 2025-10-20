Welcome to Africanews

Madagascar coup leader Michael Randrianirina names businessman as new prime minister

Col. Michael Randrianirina signs documents at the high constitutional court after being sworn in as president in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 17 October 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Madagascar

Madagascar’s coup leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina named businessman Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the nation's new prime minister on Monday.

Randrianirina was sworn in as president on Friday. He had seized power a few days before, in the wake of massive youth-led protests that forced out his predecessor.

The new leader said he appointed Rajaonarivelo as head of government due to his experience and “connection with international organisations that work with us." He replaces Ruphin Zafisambo, who was appointed by former president Andry Rajoelina just two weeks ago.

Rajaonarivelo is a well-known figure in the Malagasy economic and financial ecosystem. Prior to his appointment, he led BNI (Banque nationale de l'industrie), one of Madagascar’s main banks.

Former president Andry Rajoelina has condemned the army takeover of the country, and refused to step down while in exile. Lawmakers impeached the ex-leader after he fled abroad over fear for his life.

The current upheaval of Madagascar's political life is the result of a weekslong Gen Z-led movement that erupted in September.

Demonstrations started over water and power shortages and evolved into a broader protest against what was seen as failed leadership.

Additional sources • Reuters

