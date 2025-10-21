Madagascar's Gen Z protesters angry at coup leader's choice of prime minister

Gen Z protesters in Madagascar have expressed anger and disappointment after new leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina appointed businessman Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the nation's prime minister on Monday.

Rajaonarivelo is a well-known figure in the Malagasy economic and financial ecosystem.

Randrianirina said he appointed Rajaonarivelo due to his experience and “connection with international organisations that work with us."

He replaces Ruphin Zafisambo, who was named by former president Andry Rajoelina just two weeks ago.

In a statement, leaders of Madagascar's Gen Z protest movement disapproved this choice and expressed worry at a decision they said was made without dialogue.

Youth leaders argued this nomination “runs contrary to the spirit of change and renewal” demanded by the people over weeks of demonstrations in the streets.

Protests erupted across Madagascar in September over water and power shortages. The movement evolved into a broader protest that forced out former president Andry Rajoelina.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina took power in a military coup last week and was sworn in as president on Friday.

Gen Z leaders have asked to know how and why Rajaonarivelo was selected and have vowed to keep mobilising.

"We will not allow old practices to be passed off as something new," they said. "Our revolution will not be hijacked."