Madagascar military declares takeover following President’s impeachment

In a dramatic escalation of Madagascar’s political crisis, Colonel Michael Randrianirina of an elite military unit announced Tuesday that the armed forces are taking control of the country. The statement followed a parliamentary vote to impeach President Andry Rajoelina, who has reportedly fled the country amid a growing rebellion within the military.

"We are establishing a national reform mechanism that responds to the aspirations of the Malagasy people," Randrianirina declared in front of the presidential palace. He said the existing government structures listed in the 2010 constitution were being dissolved in order to restore democracy and rebuild public trust.

Despite the takeover, Randrianirina confirmed that the National Assembly would continue its functions. He outlined a new transitional structure, which includes a joint presidency, a functioning government, and judicial reform led by the Supreme Constitutional Court.

The power shift follows weeks of mass anti-government protests, largely driven by Gen Z demonstrators demanding change. The situation reached a turning point when Randrianirina and his troops from the elite CAPSAT unit joined the protests on Saturday. Shortly after, Rajoelina accused his opponents of attempting to seize power and went into hiding.