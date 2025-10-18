Madagascar coup leader sworn is as president, promises new elections within two years

An army colonel who seized power in a military coup was sworn in as Madagascar’s new leader on Friday.

Col. Michael Randrianirina, the commander of an elite army unit, took the oath of office to become the new president at a ceremony in the main chamber of the nation’s High Constitutional Court.

In his inaugural speech, he promised to "respect and safeguard" the constitution and the rule of law.

"Today marks a turning point for our nation, for the Malagasy people themselves are thirsting for profound change in the way our country is governed — a change that drives us to write a new chapter in the nation’s history," Randrianirina said.

"We give our solemn assurance to break away from the harmful practices of the past. We will protect and rebuild the entire system of governance and administration, aligning it with the true aspirations of the people," he added.

Military takeover

Randrianirina's ascent to the presidency came just three days after he announced that the armed forces were taking power in the sprawling Indian Ocean island of around 30 million people off Africa’s east coast.

The military takeover — which came after three weeks of anti-government protests by mainly young people — has been condemned by the United Nations and led to Madagascar being suspended from the African Union.

Following the coup, President Andry Rajoelina fled the country. His whereabouts are unknown.

Randrianirina has said Madagascar will be run by a military council with him as president for between 18 months and two years before any new elections, meaning young people who inspired the uprising against Rajoelina may have a long wait before they are able to choose their new leader.

Protesters call for President Andry Rajoelina to step down in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Brian Inganga/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

Gen Z

Rabemanantsoa Emmanuel, a member of Gen Z who was outside the constitutional court during the ceremony, told The Associated Press that Randrianirina's rise to power was as a result of the previous administration ignoring the voice of young people.

Rakotoarisoa Alban, a local councilor, also told reporters that Randrianirina's government is "a victory" for all Malagasy people, not just the youth.

Young Madagascans first took to the streets last month to rail against regular water and power outages, but have raised other issues, including the cost of living, the lack of opportunities and alleged corruption and nepotism by the elite.