Morocco expands aerospace sector with new Safran engine plant

By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

In a significant development for Morocco's aerospace industry, King Mohammed VI and Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Tuesday for a new aircraft engine complex in Nouaceur, near Casablanca.

This facility, established by France's Safran Group, will serve as part of the Midparc aerospace platform. The complex will feature assembly and testing facilities specifically for Safran engines, along with a maintenance unit dedicated to the advanced LEAP engine models.

Industry Minister Ryad Mezzour emphasized Morocco's status as a global destination and key player in high-tech industries, attributing this growth to the ongoing reforms and training initiatives championed by King Mohammed VI.

Safran chairman Ross McInnes expressed the company's honor at the royal involvement, noting that the project will also include a new maintenance workshop as part of a memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday.

