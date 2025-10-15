Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC and M23 agree to create an international body to oversee ceasefire

DRC and M23 agree to create an international body to oversee ceasefire
FILE - Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have agreed to create an international body to oversee a ceasefire that has yet to take hold. M23, which receives backing from Rwanda, controls much of North and South Kivu in the country’s mineral-rich east.

The deal was signed in Doha after Qatari mediation. Kinshasa says it remains committed to ending the fighting, protecting civilians, and laying the groundwork for lasting peace. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry calls the move a pivotal step and says the new body will investigate and verify violations, working to prevent renewed clashes.

The mechanism will include equal representation from the Congolese government and M23, along with the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region. Qatar, the United States, and the African Union will join as observers.

M23 calls the deal a significant advancement. But fighting continues. Over 7 million people have been displaced, and earlier this year, the rebels seized Goma and Bukavu. Both sides have missed deadlines and accuse each other of breaking terms.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..