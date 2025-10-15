DRC and M23 agree to create an international body to oversee ceasefire

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have agreed to create an international body to oversee a ceasefire that has yet to take hold. M23, which receives backing from Rwanda, controls much of North and South Kivu in the country’s mineral-rich east.
The deal was signed in Doha after Qatari mediation. Kinshasa says it remains committed to ending the fighting, protecting civilians, and laying the groundwork for lasting peace. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry calls the move a pivotal step and says the new body will investigate and verify violations, working to prevent renewed clashes.
The mechanism will include equal representation from the Congolese government and M23, along with the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region. Qatar, the United States, and the African Union will join as observers.
M23 calls the deal a significant advancement. But fighting continues. Over 7 million people have been displaced, and earlier this year, the rebels seized Goma and Bukavu. Both sides have missed deadlines and accuse each other of breaking terms.
01:51
DRC President Tshisekedi appeals to Kagame to halt M23 violence
11:04
Congo pushes back against U.S. pressure on critical minerals {Business Africa}
01:50
DRC: Military court convicts 23 people over collaboration with Allied Democratic Forces
01:01
Ebola transmission declines in Congo’s Kasai region
02:33
DRC: Joseph Kabila's death sentence sends shockwaves through Goma
01:45
Seven months after UN resolution, peace in eastern Congo remains elusive