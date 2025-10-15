DRC and M23 agree to create an international body to oversee ceasefire

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have agreed to create an international body to oversee a ceasefire that has yet to take hold. M23, which receives backing from Rwanda, controls much of North and South Kivu in the country’s mineral-rich east.

The deal was signed in Doha after Qatari mediation. Kinshasa says it remains committed to ending the fighting, protecting civilians, and laying the groundwork for lasting peace. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry calls the move a pivotal step and says the new body will investigate and verify violations, working to prevent renewed clashes.

The mechanism will include equal representation from the Congolese government and M23, along with the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region. Qatar, the United States, and the African Union will join as observers.

M23 calls the deal a significant advancement. But fighting continues. Over 7 million people have been displaced, and earlier this year, the rebels seized Goma and Bukavu. Both sides have missed deadlines and accuse each other of breaking terms.