China's Xi Jinping and Ghana's John Dramani Mahama pledge further bilateral relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women co-hosted with UN Women in Beijing.

The encounter came as China and Ghana celebrate 65 years of diplomatic relations. Xi Jinping said the friendship between the two countries has grown stronger over time.

Both leaders expressed hope to further develop bilateral relations.

The Chinese president Xi called on the two sides to jointly implement the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Xi also said the two countries should expand cooperation on various fields, including mining, energy, infrastructure construction, agriculture and fisheries.

Ghanaian president Mahama expressed his commitment to China’s new Global Governance Initiative, which it says is designed to build a more equitable global governance system.

Mahama also thanked China for the support provided to his country through mechanisms such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which was launched in 2013.

China is one of Ghana’s main trading partners and a major investor.

Ghana has secured over $3.9 billion in Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past decade, according to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Chinese investments have reached 424 projects and created more than 39,000 jobs during that period, GIPC CEO Simon Madjie said at the Ghana-China Business Summit in June.