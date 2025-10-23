Ghana: former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has died

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was the widow of Ghana's longest-serving president, Jerry John Rawlings. She died at the age of 76.

Ghana is in mourning: former First Lady and widow of late president Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has died at the age of 76 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

She reportedly passed away after a short illness.

The government announced her death in the afternoon on Thursday.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was First Lady from 1981 to 2001. She founded the National Democratic Party (NDP) and also the 31st December Women's Movement (DWM), a women's group named after the date when her husband's second coup took place in 1981.

With her organisation, she sought to empower women around the country, both socially and professionally.

Her late husband, former president Jerry John Rawlings, died in 2020.