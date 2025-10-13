Xi Jinping urges greater role for Women in politics and governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater female representation in politics and government, emphasizing the need to "internalise" gender equality across all levels of society. Speaking at a high-profile international women’s summit in Beijing, Xi also announced a $10 million donation to UN Women to support global gender equality efforts.

He emphasized that women’s involvement in decision-making is vital for peace, development, and social stability.

Global participation and African focus

Leaders from Ghana, Iceland, Sri Lanka, Dominica, and Mozambique are attending the summit.

Ghana, a long-time ally of China, recently launched its Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, highlighting shared goals for inclusive governance and gender parity.

Progress and contradictions

Women in China now make up about 50% of higher education students and 43% of the workforce. However, critics highlight the lack of women in top political roles.

In 2022, no women held seats on China’s 24-member Politburo or its Standing Committee — a situation the UN has urged China to address with quotas and gender parity laws.

Rhetoric vs. reality

While Xi framed women’s development as central to national progress and family stability, experts say gender gaps have widened under his leadership.

The summit's message is clear: real change requires more than promises — it demands structural reform.