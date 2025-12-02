In Kenya, women motorcycle riders break stereotypes on the road

During the weekends, dozens of women in Nairobi swap their weekday clothes for biker jackets, leathers and helmets, to take to the road on their motorcycles.

This is one of Kenya's fastest-growing female biker communities and they call themselves the Inked Sisterhood.

The group was formed in 2017 out of a Nairobi riding school and together, its members are challenging long-held stereotypes that only men enjoy motorcycles.

The riders come from different works of life, from scientists and lawyers to civil servants.

Although the group began as a way to connect women who felt outnumbered on the road, it has now grown into a camaraderie built around solidarity and safety.

"Over the years, we've grown to having over a hundred members and the numbers keep growing and reducing just because at times life happens," says Lucy Monyenye, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Monyenye has been riding a long time and she also helps to coordinate the group. She explains that the group has been officially registered "for continuity purposes, so that we can have some form of institutional memory around the club."

Through these clubs, womenare now embracing motorcycling as a symbol of independence as well as an escape from their corporate jobs.

The Inked Sisterhood is also a source of social and emotional support.

"Among ourselves, if someone's had a baby or someone's going through something and things are tough, we visit the family, so apart from just biking, we socialise, we hang out together," says Amanda Khamati, a marketing consultant and rider.

For some, the hobby provides a means of personal empowerment.

"When I sit on a motorbike, I feel powerful. Of course everyone thinks riding is for men, and I am one of those women who are here to show you that everyone can do it," says scientist Kisianan Kenana.

Stereotypes remain these bikers' biggest hurdle.

"Most people think being a female biker you're slower than the men, you can't do long distances, you get tired quickly, and also you're a tomboy, [...] you're stubborn, and you just love adrenaline. Yes, the last part might be true, but the rest..." Kenana says, shaking her head.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing shift in masculine preconceptions about women's motorcycle groups.

Michael Othieno is a tax consultant as well as a motorbike enthusiast.

"The difference between women and us is that the women seek out training more and more and more, a lot more, and have become better at it," he said, "so much so that when they remove their helmet and you actually see there's dreadlocks or there's braids under that helmet, you can really tell that they've taken it up and they're as good as men, some even better."

Being part of the Inked Sisterhood is more than a hobby.

Its members are helping the wider community by promoting road safety and organising events like charity rides, tree planting sessions, memorial rides and mixed gender campaigns.