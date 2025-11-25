World marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls

On 25 November, the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls, a day aimed at raising awareness on this issue globally.

The United Nations has specifically dedicated the 2025 edition to the fight against online violence. "We cannot allow digital spaces to be yet another place where women and girls are unsafe," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in statement.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing declaration and the 25th anniversary of the UN Security Council resolution on Peace, Women and Security, two milestones in the global fight against gender-based violence.

But as years go by, gender-based violence remains a pressing issue, especially in Africa.

More than 79 million girls and women in sub-Saharan Africa have experienced rape or sexual assault as children, according to UNICEF.

Conflict is a major driver of this violence. In war-torn Sudan, women fleeing El-Fasher reported killings, systematic rape and the disappearance of their children after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces captured the city last month.

Action at the national and regional level

In South Africa, women made headlines last week when they protested gender-based violence, ahead of the G20 summit.

The country’s femicide rate is five times higher than the global average, according to UN Women.

In response, the South African government declared gender-based violence a national disaster, a move that orders authorities to take action and dedicate resources to combat it.

Action is also underway at the regional level. In February, the African Union adopted a Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls.

Once ratified, the treaty will act as a legally binding framework for state parties to eliminate gender-based violence.

Only Angola, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Liberia, and The Gambia have signed the convention as of July 2025.