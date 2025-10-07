US delegation to join Gaza peace talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egyptian Foreign Minister says

Egypt’s Foreign Minister said the United States delegation led by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will join peace talks between Israel and Hamas in Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday.

Badr Abdelatty said negotiations were underway to reach a deal on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan to stop the war in Gaza.

Speaking during a news conference in Cairo, the top diplomat said the main focus of the talks is establishing a ceasefire, as well as the release of Israeli hostages and a number of Palestinian prisoners.

He added the parties were also discussing maps showing areas to which Israeli forces will withdraw from in the first phase, which also includes “full and unconditional” delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the United Nations.

He stressed the negotiations aim at achieving a “security mechanism” that eventually leads to a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Donald Trump said on Monday that there was “a really good chance” for a deal between Hamas and Israel.

Negotiations were underway as Israelis commemorated the two-year anniversary of the Hamas-led 7 October attack, in which 1,200 people were killed.

Since then, Israel’s assaults on the Gaza Strip have killed over 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel's offensive has displaced around 90% of Gaza's population of some 2 million, often multiple times, and restrictions on humanitarian aid have contributed to a severe hunger crisis, with experts saying Gaza City is experiencing famine.