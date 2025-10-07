Thousands march in Rabat in solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands of Moroccans filled the streets of Rabat on Sunday in a large march expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Lawyers, families, students, and civil society groups gathered near the Parliament building, waving Palestinian flags and carrying banners calling for “freedom, relief, and peace for Palestine.” The peaceful demonstration reflected what participants described as Morocco’s enduring commitment to justice and the Palestinian cause.

VOXPOP (Arabic): "The lawyers in Rabat have decided to take part in the national march in solidarity with the Palestinian people. This is, of course, the natural and historic stance of all Moroccan lawyers, as well as lawyers around the world."

Participants from across the country joined, with delegations arriving from cities such as Tangier, Casablanca, and Fez.

VOXPOP : "Here, from the city of Tangier, we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause, a national and global cause."

Many expressed outrage at the mounting civilian toll in Gaza, calling for an end to the violence and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

VOXPOP: "We reject the killings and massacres being committed against our brothers in Palestine by Israeli forces. We want freedom, relief, and peace for them."

Others said they came simply to pray for peace and to reaffirm Morocco’s humanitarian and moral stance.

VOXPOP : "We came to Rabat to express our solidarity with our brothers in Palestine. We pray that God opens for them the door of relief and restores their safety and dignity."

From Rabat’s main boulevard to the steps of Parliament, the demonstration was one of the largest held in Morocco in recent months, underscoring the country’s deep-rooted solidarity with the Palestinian people — a sentiment echoed in rallies across the region and around the world.