Ramaphosa urges Israel to free detained South Africans

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that Israel needed to immediately release South African activists detained by Israeli armed forces after the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla overnight.

Israel's blockade of the Gaza strip continues on land - and at sea: according to latest reports, the Global Sumud flotilla aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population was intercepted by the Israeli navy overnight on Wednesday.

Almost all of the 40 boats carrying activists from around the world and aid were reportedly stopped and escorted to the port of Ashdod, where they were detained.

In the port, Israel reportedly carried out immigration proceedings without the activists' lawyers present. The Adalah legal center, which has been working with the flotilla, said on Thursday afternoon that it had eventually been granted access to the port to carry out consultations with the volunteers.

Among the detained activists are at least three South African nationals, including Nelson Mandela's grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela. The detention of three other South African citizens is still being verified, according to the South African presidency.

This led to president Ramaphosa calling for their immediate release on Thursday.

The president referred to the activists as having been "abducted" and called the interception "another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity" with Gaza.

One boat in the flotilla, the Mikeno, is reported to have escaped the blockade and stopped inside Palestinian territorial waters. Contact with the vessel has apparently been lost.