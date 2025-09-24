Italy to send naval frigate to help Gaza aid flotilla

Italy has deployed a naval frigate to monitor a flotilla of over 50 boats attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, after reports of drone attacks on the convoy as it left Greece.

Activists, lawmakers, and journalists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla say they were harassed by up to 16 drones, describing flash bombs, flares, and suspected chemicals overhead.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto condemned the attack and confirmed Italy’s ship is en route for possible rescue operations. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged Israel to ensure no harm comes to Italian citizens on board.

While Italy recognizes Israel’s blockade as lawful, it’s calling for caution and adherence to international law.

Israel has warned it will stop the flotilla if it tries to breach the blockade, offering instead to transfer aid through its ports.

The flotilla aims to challenge Israel’s naval blockade, which predates Hamas’ October 7 attacks. Israel's military response has since killed tens of thousands in Gaza.

UN agencies have described the crisis as a humanitarian catastrophe, and some have called Israel’s actions genocidal.