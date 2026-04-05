Iran says it destroyed four US army aircraft

Iran’s joint command claimed on Sunday that the aircraft were destroyed during the complex rescue of an airman whose fighter jet was shot down on Friday.

Iran's state TV quoted the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters as saying the aircraft, which included two C-130 military transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters, were destroyed in the province of Isfahan, where the rescue took place.

Earlier Sunday, Iran’s state TV aired a video showing what it claims are parts of a U.S. aircraft that they had shot down and a photo of thick black smoke rising into the air.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Officials from Iran and Oman discuss transit through the Strait of Hormuz

The Omani Foreign Ministry posted on social media Sunday that deputy foreign ministers and experts from both countries met to discuss “a number of visions and proposals” to ensure “smooth transit” through the strait.

Oman has often served as a mediator between the US and Iran in the past.

Saturday’s meeting came two days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed deadline for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz was due to expire.

Trump had warned of “devastating consequences” if Iran doesn’t comply by Monday.